COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People gathered at Acacia Park Sunday night for a candlelight vigil honoring Philando Castile and other members of the black community who lost their lives to police violence.

Members of organizations including the NAACP, Colorado Action Network (CAN!), Colorado Springs Council for Justice, and Standing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ) along with concerned citizens met at Uncle Wilber’s Fountain to honor the life of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by Officer Jeronimo Yanez on July 6 in a St. Paul suburb seconds after he told the officer he was armed.

On June 16, Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and two lesser charges.

“The verdict in the murder of Philando Castile was a grave miscarriage of justice,” said event organizer Rosemary Lytle. “Though it seemingly happened far from our community, it affects us all. We are heartbroken. We are angry. We demand change in policing. And we will never be silent because silence is complicity.”

