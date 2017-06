COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested one of two suspects who led officers on a foot chase through Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers on patrol saw a man and woman on a moped with no visible license plate traveling slowly and erratically on Tejon Street near Dorchester Park.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the suspects tried to evade police and entered a trail south of Dorchester Park.

Officers followed the moped, which then crossed Nevada Avenue. Police say at this time the suspects ditched the moped in the 300 block of Arvada Street and led officers on a foot chase.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Roper, evaded officers through a neighborhood and attempted to hide in a dumpster, according to authorities.

When ordered by an officer to get out of the dumpster, police say Roper was uncooperative and a Taser was used to subdue him.

Police could not locate the woman, but she has been identified. Her name has not been released, but police say she has two outstanding warrants.

Roper was found to have no driver’s license, in addition to a warrant from Lakewood for second degree burglary and a misdemeanor warrant from Denver for shoplifting.

Roper faces charges for felony eluding, resisting arrest and various traffic charges.