COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in northern Colorado Springs Monday night.

The call came in around 9:44 p.m., according to authorities with the Stetson Hills division.

Police say two pedestrians were involved and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is not clear who is in critical condition at this time.

Right now the majority of southbound Academy is blocked at Dublin while police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.