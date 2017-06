COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heads up, drivers! Traffic will be impacted this week for milling, paving and preparation of I-25/Cimarron.

Starting Sunday night, June 18, southbound I-25 and the the southbound on-ramp will be closed as well as the northbound starting at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Signage will be up for the proper detour which includes exiting on Cimarron Street.

The northbound I-25 off-ramp will remain open on Sunday.

This will also be a drill for Monday and Tuesday nights. Exit Cimarron and follow the detour, west on Cimarron Street/US 24 to 8th Street to Colorado Avenue to Nevada Avenue.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more exits will be closed in the designated area. Drivers will need to exit Bijou Street and use the detour to Bijou Street to Nevada Avenue to I-25.

The design build project will be operation on Friday, June 23.

Motorists should expect nightly delays since there may be only one through lane open.

Drivers should also expect various daytime lane restrictions on 8th street and US 24 for electrical work, and on Cimarron between 8th Street and S. Sierra Madre Street for median work.