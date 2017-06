COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect who police say repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend and in one incident used a knife was arrested Saturday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, off Mallard Drive and Chelton Road.

Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance and through an investigation learned the victim had been repeatedly assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Blackburn, over the last several weeks.

According to police, Blackburn had used a knife to assault the victim in one incident.

As a result of the repeated assaults, police say the victim has suffered serious injury.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home where the assault happened and arrested Blackburn.

He is being charged with first degree assault, second degree assault and child abuse.