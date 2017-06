COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Colorado Board of Regents approved $61.4 million in spending to build the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus.

Pending approval from a legislative committee in late June, UCCS will hire a design-build team for the project and begin construction in July 2018.

The Hybl center is anticipated as a 104,0000-square-foot building that’s also a City for Champions project. It’s intended in part to draw tourists to the Pikes Peak region.

Officials say some funding for the Hybl center will come from state sales tax increases.

The Hybl center will offer a variety of clinical services, including orthopedic sports medicine, primary care sports medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, occupational therapy, athletic training, pain management, imaging, body composition and bone health services.

Additionally, it will support a host of UCCS academic operations including the new exercise science degree program.

“We are planning a one-of-a-kind building where clinics, academics and research collide to provide an interprofessional approach to develop future healthcare providers,” said Jackie Berning, professor and chair, UCCS Health Sciences Department.

The Hybl center is named after William J. Hybl, El Pomar Foundation’s chairman and chief executive officer as well as chairman of the United States Olympic Endowment.

The building is expected to open in December 2019.

The Hybl center will be the fourth new UCCS project to be built along North Nevada Avenue. In addition to the 92,000-square-foot Ent Center for the Arts, a new baseball field and indoor track and field facility are expected to be constructed north of the Ent Center for the Arts.