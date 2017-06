PUEBLO, Colo. — A total 210 students will be awarded $2,000 scholarships each from the Pueblo County Scholarship Fund!

Pueblo County Commissioners and the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation will recognize the 210 students on Tuesday, June 20 at the Pueblo County Courthouse.

A total $420,000 in scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year will be awarded from what’s believed to be the world’s first cannabis-tax funded scholarship program.

All graduating high school seniors living in Pueblo County are automatically eligible for the Pueblo County Scholarship if they are planning to attend a local college or university.

Representatives from Colorado’s Department of Higher Education, local school board members, high school principals, counselors and leaders from Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University-Pueblo have also been invited to attend.