COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Colorado Springs.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of St. Paul Drive, located off S. Union Boulevard and Monterey Road.

Right now police say all individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

There have been no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.