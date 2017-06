COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s a new place to eat in downtown Colorado Springs.

On North Tejon you’ll find Rooster’s House of Ramen, which opened its doors in May.

Now in full swing, the chef and owner says business is booming.

Rooster’s House of Ramen is expanding their menu next week, but right now they’re featuring five core ramen noodle dishes and specials of the day.

They also have a full beer and cocktail list and say so far they’ve gotten a great response.

“We couldn’t ask for anything better, this spot is great, we get a ton of foot traffic, a lot of regulars… it’s a great sense of community, we couldn’t ask for a better location,” said chef and owner Mark Henry.

Starting next week, Rooster’s House of Ramen will be closed Mondays but open Tuesday through Sunday.