FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities and medical crews in Fremont County are responding to the area of a plane crash near Highway 50 and Highway 67 Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man called to report he had crashed his homemade aircraft in an area field.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Authorities say they need access to the property to get to the plane and recover it.

If you have any information on who owns the land, call dispatch at 719-784-3411 and press 1 at the recording.