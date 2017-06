COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs will have its first sanctuary church.

On Monday, June 19, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church will publicly announce it has voted to become the city’s first host sanctuary church, offering immigrants who have a final deportation order a space in sanctuary so they can pursue their legal case.

A coalition of leaders from faith, immigrant and justice communities will be present to show support for All Souls as its works to stop deportations of immigrants and their families.

The Colorado Springs Sanctuary Coalition, which is modeled after the Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition, says the goal is to “keep families together at a time when immigration enforcement is ramping up across the nation,” according to a statement.

The Coalition includes members of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, First Congregational Church, First United Methodist Church and the Quaker Meeting House, along with immigrant and other community leaders.

