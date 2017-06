DENVER, Colo. — Authorities say a Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy are seriously hurt after their cars collided head-on while responding to a road rage report near Watkins Saturday night.

Authorities say both were responding to the area for a road rage incident involving a handgun but right now it’s not known why the cars were traveling in opposite directions while answering the same call.

On Sunday the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office identified the sheriff’s deputy as Dep. Dale Davis, a six-year veteran with the department. Authorities say he is in serious but stable condition.

Deputy from yesterday's crash is identified as Dale Davis. Dep. Davis is a 6 year veteran of our agency. No photo available at this time — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 18, 2017

Colorado State Patrol also released the trooper’s name Sunday. He has been identified as Corporal Ivan Alvarado, a ten-year veteran currently assigned to Troop3D, serving the communities along the I-70 corridor east of the Denver metro area.

Despite serious injuries, the trooper was able to talk with responders after the crash on 48th Avenue near the Front Range Airport, according to officials.

He was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

CSP has issued the following statement to the community:

Thank you for all of the kind thoughts and comments we have received. Corporal Alvarado is a well-respected member of our agency and our mission is to support Ivan and his family in this difficult time.”

The Aurora Police Department is conducting the investigation.