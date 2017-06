CINCINNATI, Ohio — Baby Fiona got to spend some time visiting with her dad on Father’s Day.

Fiona & dad Henry spend time together & can touch but haven't fully shared space yet. Ultimate goal: reunite the whole family! #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/0Fkms66p87 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 18, 2017

Both daddy and daughter look like they’re enjoying each other’s company, don’t they?

Fiona has been spending time with mommy Bibi in the meantime, even venturing outdoors and exploring the pool.

Hippo path may be closed at times as Fiona & Bibi explore the outdoor pool.Fiona was hesitant but is making progress https://t.co/TvSYaSjcKo pic.twitter.com/C7GVIzCLAV — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 15, 2017

Officials say baby Fiona is “hesitant but is making progress.”

Wendy of #TeamFiona talks to Thane about how Fiona is adjusting to spending time in the outdoor pool. See full video on our YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/J6KVzdnGAr — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 14, 2017