STATEWIDE — Summer is here, along with increased DUI patrols across the state.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 83 law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired drivers during “The Heat Is On” Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period from June 16 through June 26.

“Historically, summer in Colorado is marked by an increase in impaired driving arrest,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “Working with CSP and law enforcement partners, our goal is to keep Coloradans safe by removing impaired drivers and eliminating alcohol-related deaths on our road this summer.”

During the 10-day enforcement period, drivers can expect additional patrols, checkpoints and extra officers on duty.

In 2016, the months of June, July and August recorded the highest number of monthly roadway fatalities involving impaired drivers during the year, according to CDOT officials. This accounts for 31 percent of all roadway fatalities (207) during this timeframe.

An average off 77 impaired drivers are arrested in Colorado every day, according to Colo. Scott Hernandez, chief of CSP. “[It]s A Number that could be reduced to zero if everyone simply planned and designated a sober ride.”

A DUI can cost you more than $13,500 after considering fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs. Penalties increase for repeat offenders.

“The Heat Is On” enforcement period will return for the Fourth of July DUI enforcement period from June 30 to July 5.