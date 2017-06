OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old girl seriously injured Sunday.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 50 near milepost 361, located about two miles east of Manzanola.

Troopers say a Jeep Wrangler driven by 18-year-old Gabriella Leone of Fowler was headed westbound on the highway when it crossed both eastbound lanes of the highway and went off the left side of the road.

The Jeep hit a utility pole, causing it to rotate then roll three times before hitting a large pile of gravel, according to officials.

After the impact, the Jeep rolled and came to rest on top of the gravel pile, troopers say.

Leone was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. She was flown via Flight For Life to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say excessive speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.