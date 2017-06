LARAMIE, Wyo. — These may be the coolest postage stamps we’ve seen!

The United States Postal Service will unveil the Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp on Tuesday, June 20.

This unique stamp transforms using the heat of your finger! By touching the stamp image of the eclipse, an underlying image of the moon will be revealed. Once the stamp cools, the image reverts back to the eclipse.

The stamp will be sold at post offices nationwide.

The next total eclipse of the sun will occur on Monday, August 21 and will travel a narrow path across the entire country for the first time since 1918.