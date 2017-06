COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo branch Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the branch located near 4100 N. Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police say the suspect approached a bank employee, demanded money, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as a white man around 50 to 60-years-old. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, red baseball cap and was carrying a cane.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.