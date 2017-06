COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting near Prospect Lake in Memorial Park that left one man injured.

Police say they responded to the Boathouse near Prospect Lake just after 7:30 p.m. Friday after a report of an active shooter.

At the scene, responding officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers contained the area and determined it was not an active shooter situation. The suspects were not located.

According to authorities, the shooting was a disturbance between specific individuals and during the disturbance the individuals moved through Memorial Park where multiple shots were fired.

Police say they contacted a person matching the suspect description in an apartment complex in the 500 block of E. Moreno Avenue, but no arrests have been at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no threat to the public but are still searching for the suspect or suspects in connection with this shooting.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.