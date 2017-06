GREENFIELD, Mass. — New England Natural Bakers has issued a voluntary recall of select Evoke organic muesli products over possible listeria contamination.

The following organic muesli products were recalled nationwide, including Colorado, and were sold locally in the Springs at Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Markets, according to the New England Natural Bakers website:

Evoke Organic Classic Swiss, UPC: 853305003081

Evoke Organic Athlete Fuel, UPC: 853305003029

The recalled products were both sold in 12-ounce pouches with Lot Code / Best By Date as 05/24/2018.

So far no illnesses have been reported.

If you have the recalled products, you are urged to return it to the store for a refund.

If you have any questions, contact Customer Service at 413-772-2239.