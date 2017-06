PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are reminding residents to keep doors and windows in the home secure after an attempted kidnapping early Friday.

Police responded to the home in the 2000 block of West near W. 20th Streets around 1 a.m. after the two-year-old’s father, a 24-year-old man, reported someone had attempted to kidnap his daughter from her her bedroom while she was sleeping.

The girl’s father said he was watching television around 12:45 a.m. when he heard his daughter and another unfamiliar voice talking in the bedroom.

When he opened his daughter’s bedroom door, he saw her crying in bed while hugging a stuffed animal, according to authorities. At the same, he heard the cooling fan fall from the bedroom window and noticed an arm reaching inside the home through the window.

Police say the man grabbed his daughter and ran to another room to call for help.

According to authorities, the window screen was removed slightly and the girl’s father told police he noticed the screen to his daughter’s bedroom window was removed several times over the past few weeks.

The suspect had a tattoo of a spider web on his right elbow and an “S” tattoo similar to the Superman logo on his forearm, according to police.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find any witnesses or individuals matching the suspect’s description.

Police are reminding all citizens to keep doors and windows of the home secured.

If you have any information, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.