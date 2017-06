MONUMENT, Colo. — Pikes Peak Brewing Co. was started by Chris Wright six years ago after he was a home brewer for over 15 years.

Today they held their yearly anniversary party. Complete with live music, food trucks, and of course, beer.

Last year Pikes Peak Brewing Co. was named top producer in the state of Colorado.

Their beer is in over 120 restaurants and over 190 liquor stores statewide.

“Our motto is, ‘Life’s better when lived together,’ and that’s what we’re living,” Wright said. “Together, right here.”

Wright’s favorite beer is his IPA, but he admits he loves them all.

They like to say, “There’s 5 ingredients to great beer: malt, hops, water, yeast, and friends.”