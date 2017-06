CINCINNATI, Ohio — Kroger Co. has expanded its recall of Simple Truth Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects 12-ounce packages of Simple Truth Roasted Macadamia Nuts with UPC code 11110-02478. Sell by dates are as follows:

DEC 09 17

MAR 02 18

MAR 03 18

APR 07 18

The recall includes all Kroger stores nationwide, including Kroger, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, King Soopers, City Market, Smith’s, Dillons, Baker’s Gerbes, Jay C, Ruler Foods, Pay Less, Pick ‘N Save, Copps, Metro Market, Owen’s and QFC.

So far there have been no reports of illness, according to the FDA.

If you have the recalled products, you are urged to throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

If you have questions, contact Kroger at 1-800-576-4377.