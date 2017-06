COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say the driver of a car that swerved off the road, hit a light pole and caused a chain reaction of events Friday night had fallen asleep at the wheel right before the crash.

It happened around 5:42 p.m. in the 5200 block of E. Platte Avenue between Wooten Road and Powers Boulevard.

Police say a white Ford sedan was traveling eastbound on Platte when it swerved, drove off the right side of the road, hit a light pole then struck a guy wire attached to a utility pole. The car rolled and came to rest on its side, according to police.

Authorities say the force on the poles from the collision caused two wooden electrical poles to break or split, causing a chain reaction of events including two small grass fires at the scene of the accident and another fire where a transformer blew about a quarter mile away.

According to authorities, the driver had reportedly fallen asleep just before the crash.

There were no other reported injuries.

The fires were extinguished within several minutes, and power lost in the affected area was restored about an hour after the accident.