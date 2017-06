EADS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that happened Friday on Highway 287 near Eads.

Troopers say it happened just after 4:30 p.m. near mile post 113.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a white Dodge Dakota driven by 26-year-old John Launius of Eads was traveling northbound when it veered right into the shoulder, colliding with a parked semitrailer at the rest stop.

Launius and the passengers in the Dodge, 45-year-old Mario Mendia of Sugar City and 20-year-old Eboni Nash of Eads, were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, officials say.

Launius and Nash were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and Mendia was flown to a Pueblo hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the semitrailer, 66-year-old Kery Metzger of Aurora, was not in the semitrailer at the time of the crash.

Troopers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.