COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out in a storage unit in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the area after 2 p.m. at the storage units located at 5240 Edison Avenue, off Babcock Road and Platte Avenue.

Authorities say it was a single storage fire unit with minor smoke; heat did extend to nearby units.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities.

Officials say the renter of the storage unit was transported to a local hospital for treatment of burns to the hands.

Right now the cause of the fire has not been announced.