GOLDEN, Colo. — A woman who was wanted on child pornography charges in Virginia was arrested in the backyard of a Golden home Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Angela Dowell-Wilson, 32, was indicted in Russell County, Virginia, in November. She is facing 24 felony charges, including possession of, distribution of, conspiracy to distribute, production of, and conspiracy to produce child porn. She is also charged with commercial sex trafficking and child abuse/neglect.

Earlier this week, investigators discovered Dowell-WIlson was living in a tent in the backyard of a home on West Second Avenue in Golden. They went to the home Thursday and arrested her. Investigators said she had been living in Golden for about two and a half weeks.