COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after an unlicensed teen driver hit a man in a King Soopers parking lot Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 6:40 p.m. at the store at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. Police said a 25-year-old man was sitting on the back hatch of a legally parked car when the driver of another car lost control and slammed into him, pinning his legs. He sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police determined a 17-year-old licensed driver had allowed the unlicensed 16-year-old to drive the car. The 16-year-old was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. The 17-year-old was cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the car.