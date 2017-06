COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Colorado Springs community event earlier this month.

The shooting happened June 3 at the Shades of Colorado Springs diversity celebration, which was held in the parking lot of a business on South Academy Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is recovering from several gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as Lugene Devlyn Burnett, 34. He was arrested Wednesday, when he appeared in court for unrelated charges. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police said the shooting targeted the victim, and was “particularly heinous” because it happened in a crowded parking lot where numerous children were present.