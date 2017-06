COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian and a driver were both cited after a crash in southeastern Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Las Vegas Street south of Circle Drive. A car was headed westbound when it hit a pedestrian who was walking in the road, according to police. The pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car didn’t have a valid driver’s license, but remained on the scene and was cooperative. Alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed are not considered factors in the crash.

The pedestrian was cited for jaywalking, and the driver was cited for driving under restraint.