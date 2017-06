COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The owners of Quality Roofing in Colorado Springs have been arrested amid a fraud and theft investigation, according to police.

Police said Josh Noel and Christina Noel were arrested Wednesday on various warrants, including one for felony theft. Since the arrest, several victims have come forward, telling police the company is demanding money from them and threatening them with property liens if they don’t comply. Police are still investigating those cases.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud involving Quality Roofing, or have received a letter from Quality Roofing demanding money in lieu of a property lien, you’re asked to contact law enforcement. Colorado Springs residents should call police at 719-444-7000. El Paso County residents should call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.