COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is wanted on attempted murder charges after firing shots during a fight in Colorado Springs Thursday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot on North Murray Boulevard just north of Palmer Park Boulevard. Several people got into a fight, and one of them fired shots, according to police. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police identified the suspect as Mark Alan Wooten, 41, of Colorado Springs. He is wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Wooten should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).