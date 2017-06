FALCON, Colo. — A 12-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Falcon Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Meridian Road just south of Woodmen Hills Drive. Troopers said a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 32-year-old Chase Linnerud of Peyton was headed northbound when it went off the right side of the road. The SUV hit a 12-year-old girl who was walking northbound in the dirt portion of the shoulder. She was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Linnerud left the scene and went to his home on Curtis Road, where he hit a traffic control sign before barricading himself inside his home.

With help from the El Paso County deputies and Colorado Springs police, troopers arrested Linnerud and took him to jail.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.