COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are many redeeming qualities of Colorado Springs, among them, the giving spirit of its community.

More than 30-percent of people living here volunteer and according to the Corporation for National and Community Service, Colorado Springs ranks 25th in the nation for volunteerism.

And like our community, volunteering is also important to us.

On Friday FOX21 News, celebrated the 21st birthday of our Corporate Owner, Nexstar, by getting out in the community and helping others not so fortunate.

It’s all through this year’s ‘Founder’s Day of Caring Program,’ where Nexstar stations help local organizations that are committed to improving the community.

This year FOX21 News is helping three organizations including; the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, the Crawford House, part of the Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition and Special Kids Special Families.

“It’s really cool to see the people taking the time out of their days to come help us with our facility and be willing to get a little dirty and do some hard work,” said Jamie Harrison, Instructor at the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center.

Saying having the FOX21 News crew at the stables was a huge help, something Jerome Ford, Program Director at the Crawford House can attest to.

“They’re making things look more bright and have more of a glow when you come inside to look at us,” said Ford.

On Saturday, FOX21 News staff is helping Special Kids Special Families, an organization that provides much-needed care to children and adults with disabilities.