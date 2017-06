DURANGO, Colo. — Deputies are looking for a jail inmate who walked away from his assigned job in Durango Thursday afternoon and is now considered an escapee.

Deputies said Timothy Sobley, 48, walked away from the Durango Food Bank around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Sobley is described as a white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He recently shaved off the beard that he has in the above photos, according to deputies.

Sobley was serving time in the La Plata County Jail for several misdemeanor charges, including driving under restraint, DUI, violation of bond conditions, and other pending domestic violence charges, according to deputies. He also has a warrant for his arrest from the state of Arizona.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call La Plata County dispatch at 970-385-2900.