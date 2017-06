Related Coverage VIDEO: Heated road rage incident on Old Stage Road caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man involved in a road rage incident that was the subject of a widely-circulated video earlier this week has been arrested, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Sunday on Old Stage Road. Deputies said the victim was driving slowly down the road when a Suburban driven by 28-year-old Chad Huntsinger began to tailgate him. Huntsinger tried to pass the victim on a narrow and curvy part of Old Stage Road, and was almost run off the road, according to deputies. The suspect then yelled profanities at the victim. The victim continued to drive, and eventually pulled over in an area where there were other cars around, according to deputies.

Huntsinger then got out of his car, walked up to the victim’s window, and started yelling, according to deputies. He reached into the victim’s car and hit him several times. The victim’s girlfriend used her cellphone to record the entire incident.

Huntsinger is charged with first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, two counts of harassment, and menacing.