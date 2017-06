COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to southeastern Colorado Springs.

Police said Myron David Swayzer, 49, is living at 822 Red Thistle View, which is in the neighborhood southwest of South Powers Boulevard and Airport Road.

Court records show Swayzer was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2000 in El Paso County. He was also convicted of sexual abuse in 1992 in Kentucky, and criminal sexual assault in 1995 in Minnesota.

Swayzer is described as a black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Swayzer is not employed and does not have a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Swayzer is one of 15 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs.

