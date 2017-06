COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting on Fort Carson Thursday afternoon, according to post officials.

The shooting happened near Bad Toelz Road, which is in the center of the installation. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim is in stable condition.

All gates were closed to inbound and outbound traffic and all personnel were instructed to shelter in place while officials investigated the situation. The shelter in place order was lifted around 5:30 p.m., and all gates and facilities have reopened.

Law enforcement officers have a suspect in custody, according to Fort Carson officials. No other details have been released.