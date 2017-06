COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “And he just smiled and smiled, and I’m just like, what are you so happy about all the time?”

Wilma Eleby, Kaivion’s mother, said he was always a happy kid. Especially when he was with his father, Kyle McCain.

McCain was charged with four counts of child abuse today in the death of Kaivion.

Alcohol was confirmed to have played a factor in the incident.

The Eleby family said McCain has struggled with alcoholism in the past.

“When you take the alcohol out of it, he was a great dad,” Eleby said.

Wilma is happy that the court is moving in the direction of McCain taking responsibility for his actions.

“I’m happy that they’ve made a move,” Eleby said, “but I don’t feel like prison is where he should go. Him going to prison for the rest of his life, is not going to help our daughter.”

Not everyone in her family agrees.

“But I’ve got family members who are like, we want him gone. So it’s very mixed,” Eleby said. “We’re very split down the middle here.”