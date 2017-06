COTOPAXI, Colo. — Fremont County deputies are investigating after a girl was kidnapped in the Cotopaxi area Wednesday evening.

Deputies said around 6 p.m. Wednesday, they went to Kit Carson Trail in Cotopaxi to investigate a report of a suspicious person. They found the man in the area of Ridge Road, near Copper Gulch in Cotopaxi. He was driving a truck and had a girl with him, according to deputies.

Deputies investigated and determined they had discovered a kidnapping that hadn’t yet been reported. The driver was taken into custody for driving on a revoked license and is being held in jail pending further investigation.

The girl, who was unharmed, was returned to her family.

No other details have been released.