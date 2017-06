COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four wanted suspects were arrested as part of a police investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Police said around 10 a.m., they got a report that several wanted people were at a home in the area of Boulder Street and Iowa Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw the suspects, along with a stolen motorcycle. As officers approached the house, one of the suspects, Nathaniel Marquez, sped away in a stolen car.

Officers then surrounded the house and arrested four suspects–three adults and one teen–on outstanding warrants.

The adults arrested were Matthew Ashman, Andrian Martinez, and Leticia Vigil.

Police are still looking for Marquez. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call them at 719–444-7000.