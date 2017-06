FORT CARSON, Colo. — Wednesday was the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday and the 100th anniversary of Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division. As part of a celebration at the Mountain Post, 100 soldiers re-enlisted for another tour in the Army.

Fort Carson said the celebration builds a lot of pride not only for soldiers, but also for the community.

“It builds a lot of pride in the soldiers in this division and the community as well,” Lt. Col. Ryan Cutchin said. “100 years of service is certainly a hallmark or historic occasion, and being a part of that, being here when we celebrate 100 years, I think, is unprecedented.”

Fort Carson said 100 years of service doesn’t just happen–it takes a lot of commitment and pride.