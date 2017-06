COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group of moms in Colorado Springs is not happy with Sen. Cory Gardner and his stance on air pollution.

Now, they’re using billboards to hold Gardner accountable for his recent vote to repeal national methane capture safeguards.

The signs were unveiled Wednesday during a rally downtown, where about a dozen people gathered to promote clean energy and the protection of clean air.

“There are some significant statistics that prove that clean air really impacts the way our children learn, the way our children develop, and it’s critical that we address this now because the reason that we live in this beautiful state is to be able to go outside and enjoy it, and if the air quality continues to degrade, we won’t be able to take advantage of those beautiful outdoor opportunities,” Christine Berg of the Moms Clean Air Force said.

The billboards can be found on South Tejon Street, East Pikes Peak Avenue, Wahsatch Avenue, and northbound Interstate 25 near the Fountain exit.