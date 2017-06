COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after a child fell to his death in Cheyenne Cañon in March, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Kaivion Eleby, 7, fell about 100 feet to his death near Gold Camp Road in Cheyenne Cañon on March 17.

On Tuesday, an El Paso County grand jury indicted Kyle Clayton McClain, 28, of Colorado Springs, in connection with the death. McClain was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Prosecutors said the grand jury found the area where the death occurred presented an “obvious and apparent danger.” They also found that alcohol was a factor in the incident, according to prosecutors.

McClain is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Friday.