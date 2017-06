FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Firefighters with the Poudre Fire Authority rescued a young deer Wednesday morning.

The deer got stuck between a wall and fence near the Linden Street Substation.

Firefighters found the deer trapped and afraid, but was able to lift it to freedom using one-inch webbing.

The rescue did not damage the fence or building.

The little one was sure relieved to be out of that tight space!

“Love a happy animal ending, even if it’s a little smelly,” Poude Fire Authority tweeted.

They later added a statement to their Facebook page, saying “If you see our deer friend out and about, we ask that you be sensitive to their recent experience. Please don’t mention his/her … gas release. #naturehappens.”

#PFA Engine 1 rescued a stuck 🦌 today. As 1 person said: '❤️a happy animal ending, even if it's a little smelly.' https://t.co/Xm0U5BwxTV pic.twitter.com/yUjOy3ENSp — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) June 14, 2017