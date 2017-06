COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s little lynx kittens are enjoying the outdoors more and more each day!

In a video posted to the Zoo’s Facebook page, the undeniably adorable Canada lynx kittens born May 6 can be seen in the very top of the lynx off-exhibit area from the Grizzly Boardwalk.

Mommy Migina seems to be keeping a watchful eye on her kittens as they explore.

Zoo officials say it will still be a while before all the kittens are in the lynx exhibit, but you can keep an eye on them via the Zoo’s Facebook page for the latest updates.