GREECE, N.Y. — Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York are asking for your help to identify skeletal remains of a boy found in 1976.

This is a facial reconstruction showing how the little boy may have looked.

The remains were found March 9, 1976 inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in a neighborhood just outside Rochester, New York.

Isotope testing done on the child’s remains indicate that he may not have been local the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the Northwest and the last years of his life in the Southeast.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and law enforcement facilitated the testing. The boy had brown hair and was found wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area.

He was also wearing a plastic diaper that was fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins. The boy had a prominent bulge to the back left region of his skull creating a large skull abnormality, the center says.

Anyone with information should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.