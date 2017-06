COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Police Department has a new police chief.

Following a regional search, Interim Chief of Police Marc Pino will lead UCCS as its full-time chief effective July 1.

Pino’s appointment was announced by Susan Szpyrka, senior vice chancellor of Administration and Finance, on June 13.

“After extensive consultation with Chancellor Reddy, other campus leaders, as well as department members and campus constituents, Marc Pino will lead the UCCS Police Department,” Szpyrka said. “He will build on a proven track record of leadership, respect and community-based police work.”

Pino was named interim police chief in August 2016 following the resignation of Brian McPike.

Before serving as interim chief, Pinio was a police lieutenant, sergeant and corporal. He joined UCCS police as an officer in 2005, and in 2016 he received the UCCS Garrett Swasey Outstanding Staff Award.

Pino also earned a bachelor’s degree from UCCS and will soon earn his master’s degree in the School of Public Affairs.

“I am excited by the opportunity to continue to serve this campus,” Pino said. “I am privileged to work directly with the outstanding men and women of the UCCS Police Department, the UCCS community, and our regional law enforcement partners.”