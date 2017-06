COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UberEATS has finally made its way to the Springs!

The on-demand food delivery app allows you to order food from local restaurants with the tap of a button and have it delivered right to your door!

Whether you’re craving braised Island Tacos from Pig Latin Truck or jerk wings from Spice Island Grill, there are plenty of options.

Here’s how to order:

Download the UberEATS app (available for iPhone and Android) or head to UberEATS.com.

the UberEATS app (available for iPhone and Android) or head to UberEATS.com. Pick a delivery location : Input the address where you’d like your food delivered.

: Input the address where you’d like your food delivered. Find your perfect meal : Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to find what you’re craving.

: Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to find what you’re craving. Place your order : Pick the items you want right now, or schedule your order to arrive whenever it’s most convenient for you.

: Pick the items you want right now, or schedule your order to arrive whenever it’s most convenient for you. Track the progress of the delivery: Get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination.

UberEATS partners with hundreds of restaurants that can tap into the Uber delivery network to expand their businesses and reach a new network of potential customers.

UberEATS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.