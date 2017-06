COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A series of town hall meetings will be held this summer to address the statewide teacher shortage in Colorado.

The town halls will be hosted by the Colorado Department of Higher Education and Colorado Department of Education.

Educators, students, parents and concerned members of the public are encouraged to share their experiences and ideas for recruiting and retaining educators.

If you cannot attend a town hall event in person, you’re asked to share your thoughts and suggestions through an online survey.

House Bill 17-1003, signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper in May, requires DHE and CDE to develop a collaborative action plan that will outline the necessary steps to resolve the state’s educator shortage. Feedback and participation from interested individuals and groups is an essential component of the process and final action plan.

Town Hall Series Tentative Schedule

June 14 in Ridgway from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ridgway School District – Eagle’s Nest Room, 1115 Clinton Street

June 23 in Parachute from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Grand Valley High School, 800 Cardinal Way

July 28 in Fort Collins from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Colorado State University, Behavioral Sciences Building Room A101

July 31 or August 1 in Denver

TBD

August 2 in Leadville

Colorado Mountain College – Leadville Campus, 901 US 24

August 7 in Colorado Springs from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, Centennial Hall Auditorium

August 10 in Otis from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Otis High School, 518 Dungan Street

August 14 or 15 in Ignacio

Ignacio High School, 315 Ignacio Street

August 18 in Limon from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

East Central BOCES Office Main Office Conference Room, 820 2nd Street

August 21 in Las Animas

Las Animas High School, 300 Grove Avenue