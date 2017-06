Related Coverage Pueblo toddler seriously injured in dog attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 1 ½-year-old boy was bitten by the family dog Tuesday night in Pueblo.

The toddler is now in stable condition after being flown to Denver and undergoing surgery Wednesday morning.

FOX21 spoke to an eyewitness neighbor who wished to remain anonymous, but said she was shocked at what she saw unfold from her front porch.

“I didn’t feel safe after seeing what that dog did to that baby,” the woman said.

She said she was shocked with the amount of people there and that nobody seemed like they knew what to do.

She lives directly across the street and said the father came running out of the side of the house with the baby in his arms, covered in blood.

“I keep yelling at them from the yard because the dog was still out, you know,” she said, “Put pressure on it, put pressure on it!”

She was relieved to hear the baby was in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

“I couldn’t really sleep very well last night, you know,” she said. “Hearing the screams and seeing his face.”

This year to date, Pueblo has seen 13 serious dog attacks involving animal-to-human injuries.

This is way up from last year – in 2016 they recorded 20 attacks.

“There is irresponsible pet ownership that does exist in our community,” said Lt. Lindsey Vigna of Pueblo Animal Services.

Lt. Vigna said even family pets are still animals with the ability to attack.

“A family pet is still an animal that has instincts, and will react to, you know, situations very differently than what they think they would,” Lt. Vigna said.

She advises pet owners to remember that even though it’s a family pet and part of your family, it is still an animal inside your home.